Person of interest identified in University of Chicago sexual assault

A person of interest has been identified in the recent sexual assault at a University of Chicago fraternity party on October 11.

Security footage and license plate records offered further support for the identification, who is not connected to the university.

Witnesses say there were people outside the bathroom cheering during the incident.

Alpha Epsilon Pi has paused all events and says there was no evidence that members participated or knew about the alleged assault while it was happening.

No charges had been announced as of Wednesday, October 14.