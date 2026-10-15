Person of interest identified in University of Chicago sexual assault
A person of interest has been identified in the recent sexual assault at a University of Chicago fraternity party on October 11.
Security footage and license plate records offered further support for the identification, who is not connected to the university.
Witnesses say there were people outside the bathroom cheering during the incident.
Alpha Epsilon Pi has paused all events and says there was no evidence that members participated or knew about the alleged assault while it was happening.
No charges had been announced as of Wednesday, October 14.
UChicago bans person from campus
The university has banned the person of interest from campus while investigating possible policy violations.
The victim, a University of Illinois Chicago student, is getting medical support from university officials. Friends tried to help her but were blocked.
The school is working with police and asking for any public tips as they continue their investigation.
Fraternities are not officially recognized by the university, and disciplinary action could follow if policies were broken.