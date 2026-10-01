Pete Hegseth announces 20% cut to US generals and admirals
Big changes are coming to the US military: Pete Hegseth just announced a plan to reduce the number of generals and admirals by 20%.
He says this move sticks to his "no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps" approach.
Concerns about troop morale? Hegseth isn't worried. He points out that retention rates are still strong, even after tough deployments.
Hegseth seeks Pentagon non Ivy partnerships
Hegseth also wants to shift away from what he calls "woke factories" like Ivy League schools. Instead, the Pentagon would now partner with other institutions as part of its educational pipeline.
Some of these schools, such as Liberty University and Hillsdale College, are known for conservative values. Others joining the partnership are Louisiana State University, Mississippi University and Tuskegee University.
On top of that, a new project with Elon Musk and others is set to explore the "future of warfare."