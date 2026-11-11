Pete Hegseth calls impeachment 'political spectacle' claims Trump approval
US defense official Pete Hegseth says the push to impeach him is just a "political spectacle" from critics of Trump.
He's been accused of running unauthorized military operations, but Hegseth insists he acted with Trump's approval and worked with House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Rep. Massie forces swift House action
The impeachment resolution, brought by Rep. Thomas Massie, forces the House to act quickly.
With Republicans holding only a slim majority (218-214), things could get interesting.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is backing the resolution, so most Democrats are expected to vote for it.
If it passes, the Senate will decide whether Hegseth keeps his job.