Why Peter Thiel's lectures on antichrist have become controversial 

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel is currently in Rome for a series of private lectures on the Antichrist. The event, which has been shrouded in secrecy and is closed to the media, has raised eyebrows at the Vatican . The lectures are being jointly organized by the Vincenzo Gioberti Cultural Association and the Cluny Institute from Catholic University of America.

Ideological clash Thiel's views clash with Vatican's global governance vision Thiel, a Co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, has previously argued that the Antichrist could manifest as a global government system. He believes this system would exploit fears around artificial intelligence, climate change, or nuclear war. These views stand in stark contrast to those of Pope Leo XIV and the Vatican's vision for strengthening global institutions like the United Nations.

Institutional disassociation Catholic universities distance themselves from Thiel's lectures The Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas and the Catholic University of America have both distanced themselves from Thiel's lectures. The Angelicum denied reports that it would host the lectures, while a spokesperson for CUA said, "The Catholic University of America is not sponsoring or hosting an event featuring Peter Thiel this month in Rome." These disassociations highlight the cautious approach taken by these institutions toward Thiel's controversial topics.

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Political intrigue Francesco Sisci on Thiel's Rome visit Italian analyst Francesco Sisci noted that Thiel's decision to come to Rome shows a growing interest in the papacy among some political figures. Unlike former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who opposed Pope Francis, Sisci sees Thiel as someone wanting to present his ideas at the Catholic Church's headquarters. He said, "The godfather of the new tech-billionaires coming to Rome is evidence of the pope's importance and that Catholicism is in some ways back in fashion."

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