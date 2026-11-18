Pew Research Center finds Muslims to overtake Christians by 2035
A new Pew Research Center report says Muslims are on track to overtake Christians as the world's biggest religious group by 2035.
The main reason? Muslim families tend to have more children, about 3.1 kids per woman, compared to 2.5 for Christians.
By 2035, there could be around 2.57 billion Muslims worldwide, just edging past the Christian population.
North American religious decline, Sub-Saharan growth
The study also points out some big changes in North America, where more people in the US and Canada are moving away from religion; Christians are projected to fall below 50% in Canada by 2030 and in the United States by 2065.
Meanwhile, Sub-Saharan Africa is driving growth for both Muslims and Christians, thanks to high birth rates.
Other religions like Hinduism and Judaism will grow in numbers but shrink as a share of the global population, while people with no religious affiliation ("nones") are expected to increase a lot too.