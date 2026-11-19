Philipp Ostermann guilty of racially aggravated harassment near Bond Street
A German banker, Philipp Ostermann, has been found guilty of racially aggravated harassment and threatening behavior against sisters Sabba and Marium Javed near Bond Street station in London.
The incident happened after Ostermann's then-girlfriend tripped over the sisters' baby stroller, leading to a heated exchange where Ostermann used racist language, something he denied, but the judge sided with the sisters' account.
Ostermann fined £10,100 after deodorant intimidation
Ostermann also tried to intimidate the sisters by pretending a deodorant can was pepper spray, while children were present.
The court fined him £10,100 instead of giving a community order because he lives in Germany.