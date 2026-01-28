LOADING...
Philippines mayor attacked with rocket on camera; he survives




By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 28, 2026
12:13 pm
What's the story

Akmad Ampatuan, the mayor of Shariff Aguak in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Philippines, survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday. The attack involved a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fired at Ampatuan's armored Toyota Land Cruiser. The incident was captured on video and showed a white van stopping by the road before two men emerged with a rocket launcher.

Vehicle resilience

Armored vehicle withstands grenade attack, mayor escapes unharmed

Footage from the incident shows a black vehicle carrying the mayor traveling down a road when two assailants emerged from a white van on the opposite side and attacked the mayor. One assailant had a rocket launcher on his shoulder, and the other was armed with a rifle. The assailant with the rocket launcher took aim at the mayor's vehicle and promptly fired, followed by a loud explosion. However, the Toyota Land Cruiser remained intact and drove away to safety.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Aftermath

Assailants engage in shootout with authorities, 3 killed

Mayor Ampatuan escaped unharmed but two of his security guards suffered minor abdominal injuries in the attack. The assailants fled the scene and engaged in a shootout with Philippine National Police and Philippine Army nearby. The van had four occupants and three of them were killed in the ensuing shootout. One suspect remains at large. This incident marks the fourth assassination attempt on Mayor Ampatuan.

