Philippines mayor attacked with rocket on camera; he survives
What's the story
Akmad Ampatuan, the mayor of Shariff Aguak in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Philippines, survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday. The attack involved a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fired at Ampatuan's armored Toyota Land Cruiser. The incident was captured on video and showed a white van stopping by the road before two men emerged with a rocket launcher.
Vehicle resilience
Armored vehicle withstands grenade attack, mayor escapes unharmed
Footage from the incident shows a black vehicle carrying the mayor traveling down a road when two assailants emerged from a white van on the opposite side and attacked the mayor. One assailant had a rocket launcher on his shoulder, and the other was armed with a rifle. The assailant with the rocket launcher took aim at the mayor's vehicle and promptly fired, followed by a loud explosion. However, the Toyota Land Cruiser remained intact and drove away to safety.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
Unknown persons fired an RPG directly at the car of the mayor of Maguindanao del Sur City Mindanao island, Philippines.— NoHoldsBarred (@AussieSteve64) January 27, 2026
The car only sustained moderate damage & continued to move for some time.
The mayor was not injured, but 2 guards received minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/I1YTFoY583
Aftermath
Assailants engage in shootout with authorities, 3 killed
Mayor Ampatuan escaped unharmed but two of his security guards suffered minor abdominal injuries in the attack. The assailants fled the scene and engaged in a shootout with Philippine National Police and Philippine Army nearby. The van had four occupants and three of them were killed in the ensuing shootout. One suspect remains at large. This incident marks the fourth assassination attempt on Mayor Ampatuan.