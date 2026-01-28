Philippines mayor attacked with rocket on camera; he survives

Vehicle resilience

Armored vehicle withstands grenade attack, mayor escapes unharmed

Footage from the incident shows a black vehicle carrying the mayor traveling down a road when two assailants emerged from a white van on the opposite side and attacked the mayor. One assailant had a rocket launcher on his shoulder, and the other was armed with a rifle. The assailant with the rocket launcher took aim at the mayor's vehicle and promptly fired, followed by a loud explosion. However, the Toyota Land Cruiser remained intact and drove away to safety.