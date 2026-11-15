Philippines summons China ambassador over 'threat' remarks, Second Thomas Shoal
The Philippines summoned China's ambassador on Oct. 19, 2026, after remarks conveying a "threat" in the South China Sea, and Manila also says China blocked its resupply trip to Second Thomas Shoal.
Earlier, on Sept. 18, 2026, a Chinese coast guard ship reportedly rammed a Philippine vessel during a refueling mission, highlighting how rocky things have gotten between the two countries.
Philippines increases US Japan joint drills
These clashes aren't new. Back in March 2026, the Philippines accused a Chinese navy ship of locking radar on one of its vessels, a pretty serious move.
In response to repeated incidents, the Philippines has been teaming up more with the US and Japan, holding joint military drills near hotspots like Scarborough Shoal.
It's all part of Manila's shift toward stronger alliances as regional tensions keep rising.