Pia Dandiya becomes Florida's 1st Indian American in US House
Pia Dandiya just became the first Indian American elected to the US House from Florida, winning the 22nd congressional district in the 2026 midterm elections.
Running as a Democrat, she beat Republican Casey Askar, marking a big moment for both her and the growing presence of Indian Americans in US politics.
Dandiya emphasized education affordability and opportunity
Dandiya's campaign zeroed in on education, affordability, and economic opportunity, connecting with voters across Palm Beach and Broward counties.
With experience as a former teacher, high school principal in Harlem, White House fellow, and Apple employee, she brought a fresh perspective.
Her win is part of a bigger wave of Indian American political success this year, including re-elections for Suhas Subramanyam in Virginia and Aruna Miller in Maryland.