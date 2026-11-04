Pia Dandiya wins Florida's 22nd congressional district, Subramanyam holds seat
World
Big moment for Indian Americans in the US midterms!
Pia Dandiya just won Florida's 22nd congressional district, making her the newest Indian American in Congress.
Suhas Subramanyam also held onto his seat, showing that this community's voice is only getting stronger.
Khanna Bera Jayapal seek re-election
Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Pramila Jayapal are all running for re-election, keeping that momentum going.
Over in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy is locked in a tight governor's race.
All these wins and close contests highlight how much more diverse and representative American politics is becoming.