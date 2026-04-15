Picasso's million-dollar painting sold for just $117

Family perspective

Worth much more than $1 million: Widmaier Picasso

Olivier Widmaier Picasso, the artist's grandson, said his grandfather painted Tete de Femme in the same studio as Guernica. He also thinks the artwork is worth more than its estimated value. "It's worth much more than $1 million," Widmaier Picasso said. This was not the first time a Picasso had been raffled for charity. The first edition of this raffle was held in 2013 and raised money for preserving Tyre, Lebanon.