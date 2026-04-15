Picasso's million-dollar painting sold for just $117
What's the story
A Picasso painting worth over $1 million has been sold for just €100 ($117). The artwork, titled Tete de Femme, was raffled off in a charity event called "1 Picasso for 100 euros." The raffle's proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Ari Hodara, a Parisian software salesman and art lover, won the raffle with ticket number 94715.
Family perspective
Worth much more than $1 million: Widmaier Picasso
Olivier Widmaier Picasso, the artist's grandson, said his grandfather painted Tete de Femme in the same studio as Guernica. He also thinks the artwork is worth more than its estimated value. "It's worth much more than $1 million," Widmaier Picasso said. This was not the first time a Picasso had been raffled for charity. The first edition of this raffle was held in 2013 and raised money for preserving Tyre, Lebanon.
Artwork details
Picasso painted artwork during World War II
The Opera Gallery, which donated the painting, said Picasso painted Tete de Femme during World War II while in Paris. The woman's expression is distorted in Picasso's signature Cubist style. Widmaier Picasso said his grandfather would have supported the raffle initiative as a modern vision of charity. He added that whoever won the painting could do whatever they wanted with it- keep it, display it, or resell it.