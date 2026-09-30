Pilot reportedly stabs co-pilot midair and Flydubai lands in Tabuk
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a shocking incident between the pilots; one reportedly stabbed the other midair.
Crew members quickly asked passengers for help to restrain the attacker, and despite the chaos, the plane landed safely in Tabuk, with both the commander and the first officer injured and taken to the hospital.
Both pilots hospitalized, 150 passengers safe
Both pilots were hospitalized with injuries, but all 150 passengers were confirmed safe.
Flydubai said it is working closely with authorities to figure out what went wrong, adding, "A seguranca e o bem-estar de nossos passageiros e tripulantes continuam sendo nossa maior prioridade."
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the situation was under control and that efforts were being made to repatriate Israeli passengers.
The incident has sparked fresh questions about airline safety protocols.