South Korean authorities apologize after selfie-taking pilots caused jet collision 

The South Korean Air Force has apologized for a mid-air collision between two F-15K fighter jets in December 2021. The apology comes after a report by the state Board of Audit and Inspection blamed pilots for taking selfies and filming during the flight. An air force spokesperson said, "We sincerely apologize to the public for the concern caused by the accident that occurred in 2021."

Collision details Audit report details the shocking incident The audit report revealed that the collision occurred during a formation flight near Daegu. Auditors said a wingman pilot, who was filming his final flight with the unit, made unplanned maneuvers to improve camera angles without clearance. Noticing the wingman pilot taking pictures, the lead pilot asked a crew member to record a video. To improve the camera angle, the wingman pilot suddenly maneuvered his jet mid-air. He lifted his aircraft and flipped it above the lead one.

Camera Wingman pilot suddenly maneuvered his jet mid-air This abrupt maneuver brought both jets dangerously close, leading to a collision despite last-minute evasive attempts. While no one was injured, the wingman's tail struck the lead jet's wing, causing about 880 million won ($600,000) in damage. Initially, the Air Force held the wingman pilot fully responsible for the crash and suspended him. However, he appealed against the decision, leading to a review by Seoul's Board of Audit and Inspection.

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