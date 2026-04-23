South Korean authorities apologize after selfie-taking pilots caused jet collision
What's the story
The South Korean Air Force has apologized for a mid-air collision between two F-15K fighter jets in December 2021. The apology comes after a report by the state Board of Audit and Inspection blamed pilots for taking selfies and filming during the flight. An air force spokesperson said, "We sincerely apologize to the public for the concern caused by the accident that occurred in 2021."
Collision details
Audit report details the shocking incident
The audit report revealed that the collision occurred during a formation flight near Daegu. Auditors said a wingman pilot, who was filming his final flight with the unit, made unplanned maneuvers to improve camera angles without clearance. Noticing the wingman pilot taking pictures, the lead pilot asked a crew member to record a video. To improve the camera angle, the wingman pilot suddenly maneuvered his jet mid-air. He lifted his aircraft and flipped it above the lead one.
Camera
Wingman pilot suddenly maneuvered his jet mid-air
This abrupt maneuver brought both jets dangerously close, leading to a collision despite last-minute evasive attempts. While no one was injured, the wingman's tail struck the lead jet's wing, causing about 880 million won ($600,000) in damage. Initially, the Air Force held the wingman pilot fully responsible for the crash and suspended him. However, he appealed against the decision, leading to a review by Seoul's Board of Audit and Inspection.
Pilot accountability
Air force vows to tighten flight safety rules
The audit board held the wingman pilot mainly responsible for the incident. The pilot was ordered to pay back about 10% of the repair costs. However, the air force was also criticized for its lax controls on in-flight filming at that time. In the wake of this incident, the South Korean Air Force has vowed to tighten its flight safety rules.