Pilot stabbed colleague on FlyDubai flight prompting cockpit cameras debate
World
A FlyDubai flight recently plummeted more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds after a pilot stabbed his colleague during a FlyDubai flight.
Crew members and even some passengers had to step in to calm things down.
Now, people are asking again: Should planes have video cameras in cockpits to help figure out what really happens during incidents like this?
Panel advised against mandatory cockpit cameras
While audio and data recorders are standard on planes, video isn't (yet).
Supporters say cockpit cameras could give crucial answers after accidents (like the EgyptAir crash years ago).
But pilot unions worry about privacy and misuse of footage.
Last year, an expert panel told US regulators not to make cockpit cameras mandatory, so for now, it's still up for debate.