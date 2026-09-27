Ping Ping, Fu Shuang arrive in Atlanta, symbolizing panda diplomacy
World
Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, two giant pandas from China, have just arrived in Atlanta, Georgia.
Their move comes after a U.S.-China summit and marks the return of pandas to the zoo for the next 10 years, continuing a tradition that started back in 1999.
The pair is part of China's "panda diplomacy," symbolizing friendship between the two countries.
September arrival, Zoo Atlanta preparations
The pandas made their journey and arrived in Atlanta in September 2026, flying 16 hours with plenty of bamboo and corn buns (their favorite snacks).
Zoo Atlanta renovated its panda spaces and put together a special team to take care of them.
They have also lined up a steady supply of local bamboo to help Ping Ping and Fu Shuang settle into their new home.