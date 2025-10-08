'Pirates are here again': Israel intercepts another Gaza aid flotilla
The Israeli military has intercepted a flotilla of boats headed to the Gaza Strip, the Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed on the social media platform X. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition's vessels, including Gaza Sunbirds, Alaa Al-Najjar, Anas Al-Sharif, and Conscience, were boarded by Israeli forces around 120 nautical miles (approximately 222km) off Gaza's coast. "At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla," the organization said.
🆘freedom Flotilla coalition x thousand madleens to gaza conscience— Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumud) October 8, 2025
At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla.
Currently at least two boats have been boarded and most livestreams have been disconnected. The military is trying to divert their route.… pic.twitter.com/xzxsus6hly
All passengers safe, healthy: Israeli Foreign Ministry
In another post, the Global Sumud Flotilla wrote, "The pirates are here again! The Freedom Flotilla Coalition—including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience—is being kidnapped by the Zionist entity." The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the interception of boats. "Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing," it said. The ministry added that all passengers were safe, healthy, and expected to be deported promptly after being transferred to an Israeli port.
Greta Thunberg detained last week
The interception comes days after Israel detained around 170 activists, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, from the Global Sumud Flotilla. Activists alleged mistreatment during their detention, with Thunberg being "paraded like a trophy wrapped in an Israeli flag." The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said its boats were carrying over $110,000 worth of vital aid for Gaza's hospitals.
Over 67,000 dead in Gaza since war began
Gaza authorities have reported around 67,000 deaths since the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified on October 7, 2023. Since then, Israel has launched an all-out attack on the Gaza Strip, leaving the Palestinian enclave devastated. Israel claims its own losses from the October 7 attack are 1,200 deaths, while 251 people were taken as hostages. Protests in Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, and other nations have erupted as thousands call for an end to the war in Gaza.