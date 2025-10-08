'Pirates are here again': Israel intercepts another Gaza aid flotilla

The Israeli military has intercepted a flotilla of boats headed to the Gaza Strip, the Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed on the social media platform X. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition's vessels, including Gaza Sunbirds, Alaa Al-Najjar, Anas Al-Sharif, and Conscience, were boarded by Israeli forces around 120 nautical miles (approximately 222km) off Gaza's coast. "At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla," the organization said.

At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla.

Official confirmation All passengers safe, healthy: Israeli Foreign Ministry In another post, the Global Sumud Flotilla wrote, "The pirates are here again! The Freedom Flotilla Coalition—including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience—is being kidnapped by the Zionist entity." The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the interception of boats. "Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing," it said. The ministry added that all passengers were safe, healthy, and expected to be deported promptly after being transferred to an Israeli port.

Previous incident Greta Thunberg detained last week The interception comes days after Israel detained around 170 activists, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, from the Global Sumud Flotilla. Activists alleged mistreatment during their detention, with Thunberg being "paraded like a trophy wrapped in an Israeli flag." The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said its boats were carrying over $110,000 worth of vital aid for Gaza's hospitals.