US: Coast guard searches for missing plane with 6 onboard
What's the story
The United States Coast Guard has launched a search operation for a Gulfstream G100 aircraft that went missing while flying from Bermuda to Boston. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the plane early Saturday morning, prompting the Coast Guard to deploy both air and surface crews in its search. The Coast Guard's current search area is off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Flight information
Aircraft took off from Bermuda at 11:41pm ET
The Gulfstream G100, tail number CGRJP, took off from Bermuda International Airport at 11:41pm ET on Friday. It was supposed to land in Boston at 1:25am Saturday.
The aircraft is believed to have been operated by Latitude Air Ambulance, a medical aviation company based in Hamilton, Ontario.
The identities and conditions of the six people onboard remain unknown as authorities continue their search efforts.
Flight anomaly
Search operation ongoing
Flight-tracking data indicated that the aircraft made a steep drop in altitude just before losing contact.
However, authorities have not confirmed a crash, and the cause of the lost contact remains unknown.
The Coast Guard's search operation is concentrated south of Nantucket, using both air and surface resources to locate the missing aircraft.
Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the Coast Guard stated.
Past occurrences
Route in Atlantic region infamously known as Bermuda Triangle
The incident has raised eyebrows as the route is in the Atlantic region infamously known as the Bermuda Triangle.
However, there is no evidence connecting this disappearance to any of the mysterious phenomena associated with that area.
This incident comes on the heels of a recent tragedy where a family of four lost their lives when their aircraft went missing in the Bermuda Triangle while en route to Miami, Florida.