Pleasure Ridge Park High in Louisville reports 22 students hospitalized
World
At Pleasure Ridge Park High in Louisville, 22 students were sent to the hospital Monday morning after suddenly feeling sick with symptoms like nausea, headaches, and fainting.
The school quickly moved the rest of the students to the gym for safety while emergency services arrived.
No gas leaks, THC wrappers spotted
Officials didn't find any gas leaks or environmental hazards, but they did spot wrappers from THC-infused candies in nearby trash cans.
The school district has inquired with health officials on whether these edibles may have contributed to the illnesses.
Patients were treated at four different facilities, and for now, officials say this looks like a one-time incident.