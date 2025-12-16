PM Modi hails Jordan's leadership against terrorism, extremism
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Jordan for its leadership in combating terrorism, extremism, and radicalization. The PM made these remarks during his two-day visit to the Middle Eastern nation at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. "I recall that our first meeting also took place on the sidelines of the UN in 2015, at an event focused on countering violent extremism. Even then, you delivered inspirational remarks on this subject," he said.
Diplomatic goals
Modi's visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties
The PM's visit seeks to strengthen India-Jordan ties across trade, investment, defense, security, counter-terrorism, de-radicalization, and renewable energy. King Abdullah II welcomed PM Modi at the Husseiniya Palace and emphasized the importance of this visit in marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between their countries. "Your presence here carries deep significance as our countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations," he said.
Regional stability
Jordan's role in regional peace efforts acknowledged
PM Modi also acknowledged Jordan's active role in regional peace efforts, especially regarding Gaza. He said, "You have played a very active and positive role on the issue of Gaza from the very beginning." The two leaders signed MoUs in culture, renewable energy, water management, and digital public infrastructure during their talks.
Tour itinerary
Modi's tour to deepen ties with civilizationally linked nations
PM Modi arrived in Jordan's capital, Amman, as part of his three-nation tour, which also includes Ethiopia and Oman, which have deep civilizational links with India. He will visit Ethiopia, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has extended an invitation, before heading to Oman. The PM's tour is aimed at strengthening contemporary partnerships with these nations.