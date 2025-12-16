Modi's two-day visit to Jordan is part of his three-nation tour

PM Modi hails Jordan's leadership against terrorism, extremism

By Snehil Singh 12:55 pm Dec 16, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Jordan for its leadership in combating terrorism, extremism, and radicalization. The PM made these remarks during his two-day visit to the Middle Eastern nation at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. "I recall that our first meeting also took place on the sidelines of the UN in 2015, at an event focused on countering violent extremism. Even then, you delivered inspirational remarks on this subject," he said.