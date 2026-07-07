PM Modi receives ceremonial Guard of Honour in Indonesia

Diplomatic journey

PM's visit to strengthen India's Act East policy

The Prime Minister's visit is part of a three-nation diplomatic tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand. The tour aims to strengthen India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR Vision, which focus on security, stability, and inclusive development across maritime regions. "My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean...followed by New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy," PM Modi said before his departure.