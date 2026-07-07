PM Modi receives ceremonial Guard of Honour in Indonesia
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who personally welcomed the Indian leader, ANI reported. This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Indonesia since both nations upgraded their diplomatic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.
Diplomatic journey
PM's visit to strengthen India's Act East policy
The Prime Minister's visit is part of a three-nation diplomatic tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand. The tour aims to strengthen India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR Vision, which focus on security, stability, and inclusive development across maritime regions. "My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean...followed by New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy," PM Modi said before his departure.
Diaspora engagement
Engagements with Indian diaspora, trade cooperation on agenda
During his stay in Jakarta, PM Modi will also interact with members of the local Indian diaspora. The visit is expected to boost cooperation in sectors like mining, infrastructure, energy, and emerging technologies. Indonesia is India's second-largest trading partner in the ASEAN bloc, with bilateral trade volumes reaching $24.78 billion during fiscal year 2025-26. Over 130 Indian companies have investments across various sectors of Indonesia's economy.
Economic talks
Strategic discussions on critical minerals and energy transition
The strategic acquisition of critical minerals is also on the agenda for bilateral state discussions. Indonesia has around 21% of the world's nickel reserves and is a major exporter of bauxite, copper, and tin. This makes it an important partner for India's supply chain security and renewable energy transition goals. The visit aims to deepen institutional cooperation while strengthening trade channels in the critical minerals sector between the two countries.