PM Modi meets Dutch royals, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Monday. This is PM Modi's second visit to the European nation since 2017. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors such as defense, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors, and water management.

Community event The Hague a living symbol of Indian friendship: PM Modi Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed an Indian community event where he praised the strong people-to-people ties between India and the Netherlands. He said The Hague has become a "living symbol of Indian friendship." Drawing a parallel between tulips and lotuses, he said, "The Netherlands is known for tulips, just as India is known for the lotus."

Global issues India and Netherlands's cooperation in energy security, water security PM Modi also spoke about the energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, stressing the need for resilient supply chains. He said this decade has been full of challenges like COVID-19 and wars. The Prime Minister emphasized India's transformation, mentioning its aspirations in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors. He also talked about India's startup ecosystem and government-funded health insurance scheme.

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