PM Modi meets Dutch royals, discusses bilateral ties
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Monday. This is PM Modi's second visit to the European nation since 2017. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors such as defense, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors, and water management.
Community event
The Hague a living symbol of Indian friendship: PM Modi
Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed an Indian community event where he praised the strong people-to-people ties between India and the Netherlands. He said The Hague has become a "living symbol of Indian friendship." Drawing a parallel between tulips and lotuses, he said, "The Netherlands is known for tulips, just as India is known for the lotus."
Global issues
India and Netherlands's cooperation in energy security, water security
PM Modi also spoke about the energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, stressing the need for resilient supply chains. He said this decade has been full of challenges like COVID-19 and wars. The Prime Minister emphasized India's transformation, mentioning its aspirations in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors. He also talked about India's startup ecosystem and government-funded health insurance scheme.
Bilateral partnership
PM Modi on free trade agreement (FTA)
PM Modi stressed India and the Netherlands' cooperation in energy security and water security. He said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union will boost ties with the Netherlands. "The Netherlands will become a natural gateway for Indian businesses to enter Europe, and our Indian community can serve as a trusted bridge in this journey," he added.