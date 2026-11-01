Modi, Putin discussed Ukraine conflict in New Delhi, Bishkek: Jaishankar

Speaking to news agency ANI at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said India is engaged in talks with Russia, Ukraine, and European countries on three main aspects.

Jaishankar also said he held talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials during his visits to Moscow and Kyiv.

He said India is coordinating its efforts with the United States, as they have their own peace mediation initiative.

"So Secretary Rubio knows properly what is going on here," Jaishankar added.