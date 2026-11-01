Modi, Putin discussed Ukraine conflict in New Delhi, Bishkek: Jaishankar
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi and Bishkek. This comes as India continues its diplomatic efforts with Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington to protect civilian shipping, restore grain exports, and safeguard energy infrastructure.
Diplomatic focus
What Jaishankar said about India-Russia-Ukraine talks
Speaking to news agency ANI at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said India is engaged in talks with Russia, Ukraine, and European countries on three main aspects.
Jaishankar also said he held talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials during his visits to Moscow and Kyiv.
He said India is coordinating its efforts with the United States, as they have their own peace mediation initiative.
"So Secretary Rubio knows properly what is going on here," Jaishankar added.
Conflict areas
Ensure safe passage for ships, restore grain exports
Jaishankar detailed India's three main priorities in the Ukraine conflict.
The first is to ensure civilian vessels and seafarers are not targeted.
The second is to restore grain exports from Russia and Ukraine, which have been severely affected by the conflict, especially through the Black Sea.
"One, not to attack civilian shipping and seafarers...find a way of restoring that flow because that flow has cut down very sharply in the Black Sea," he said.
Energy concerns
Energy infrastructure and shipments is the most complicated issue
The third area of focus is energy infrastructure and shipments, which Jaishankar said is the most complicated issue, as it means different things to different players.
He said India is trying to bring the parties together to address these concerns but could not publicly disclose the current status of the discussions.
At the G20 meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's position that major international conflicts require diplomatic engagement rather than military escalation.
Economic impact
Jaishankar on supply chain resilience
Jaishankar also highlighted how disruptions in energy markets and fuel distribution affect developing economies.
He raised concerns over grain shipment disruptions through the Black Sea and fertilizer shortages due to tensions along the Persian Gulf and Red Sea corridors.
On supply chain resilience, he advocated for more diversified global production and manufacturing networks.
"Today we need more diversified supply chains," he said, calling for "more globalized, you know, more diversified production, more diversified manufacturing."
Bilateral talks
Jaishankar's talks with foreign ministers of these countries
During the G20 meeting, Jaishankar held separate talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.
The discussions covered various topics, including the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.
Poland is participating in this year's G20 meetings as a full participant after being invited by the United States. It has also expressed interest in securing permanent membership of the grouping.