What's on PM Modi's agenda for G7 summit 2026?

Diplomatic discussions

PM Modi to meet US President Trump

Apart from raising aspirations of the Global South, PM Modi is also expected to meet United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit. The meeting comes amid strained ties between India and the US over recent incidents in the Gulf of Oman that killed three Indian mariners. Despite these tensions, both countries are working toward finalizing a bilateral trade deal, which US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described as "99 percent done."