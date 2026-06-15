What's on PM Modi's agenda for G7 summit 2026?
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Evian, France, on June 16 and 17. The summit will be India's eighth consecutive participation in the event. During his visit, PM Modi intends to raise issues concerning the "aspirations of the Global South." He has said that India will not only represent itself but also speak for these nations at the summit.
Global South
India's growing global profile
In an official statement, PM Modi said, "India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile." He added that India will give voice to the aspirations of the Global South at this summit. Over recent years, India has emerged as a key representative of these nations on platforms such as the G20 and the United Nations.
Diplomatic discussions
PM Modi to meet US President Trump
Apart from raising aspirations of the Global South, PM Modi is also expected to meet United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit. The meeting comes amid strained ties between India and the US over recent incidents in the Gulf of Oman that killed three Indian mariners. Despite these tensions, both countries are working toward finalizing a bilateral trade deal, which US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described as "99 percent done."
Summit agenda
G7 Summit's agenda
The G7 Summit will focus on global geopolitical challenges, including the war in Ukraine and conflicts in West Asia. The future of artificial intelligence and balanced economic growth will also be discussed at the summit. Apart from India, representatives from China, Brazil, Kenya, and South Korea are also attending this year's summit.