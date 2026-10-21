PMs Balen Shah and Tarique Rahman plan visits to India

Nepal's prime minister, Balen Shah, and Bangladesh's prime minister, Tarique Rahman, are both gearing up for important trips to India in the next couple of months.

For Shah, it's his maiden foreign trip as PM in a bilateral format, focusing on teaming up with India for new infrastructure projects and helping Nepal recover from flood reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Rahman may visit around late November or early December to talk about renewing the Ganges water-sharing treaty, an agreement that matters a lot for both countries.