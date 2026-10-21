PMs Balen Shah and Tarique Rahman plan visits to India
Nepal's prime minister, Balen Shah, and Bangladesh's prime minister, Tarique Rahman, are both gearing up for important trips to India in the next couple of months.
For Shah, it's his maiden foreign trip as PM in a bilateral format, focusing on teaming up with India for new infrastructure projects and helping Nepal recover from flood reconstruction.
Meanwhile, Rahman may visit around late November or early December to talk about renewing the Ganges water-sharing treaty, an agreement that matters a lot for both countries.
India visits underscore South Asia cooperation
Shah could spend three days in India, where he'll help launch several India-backed infrastructure projects or be launched during Shah's visit, and discuss ways to rebuild after floods, a sign of growing friendship between the neighbors.
On the other hand, Rahman is exploring visiting India in November or early December to talk about updating the 1996 Ganges water-sharing deal at Farakka Barrage, which is set to expire on December 12, 2026.
Both visits highlight how regional cooperation is still a big deal in South Asia right now.