'Need India's help': PoK leader appeals as Pakistan intensifies crackdown 

Rising unrest

Large-scale protests against Pakistani administration in PoK

The appeal comes amid large-scale protests against the Pakistani administration in PoK since last month. Protesters and local activists claim that Pakistani officials have enforced an artificial economic blockade, impeding the delivery of wheat, food, and necessary medications in many towns across the region. The protests have now transformed into an open call for independence from Pakistan's control, with slogans like "PoK is not part of Pakistan" and "We want freedom" raised at last week's protest.