'Need India's help': PoK leader appeals as Pakistan intensifies crackdown
What's the story
Sardar Aman Khan, leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has appealed for help from India. He alleged that Islamabad has imposed an economic blockade after a crackdown on protests in the region. "We need India's help. There is a shortage of rations... and we need your help," Khan said in a video circulated on social media.
Rally address
Khan's warning to authorities
Khan addressed a large crowd at Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground, asking if they should move toward the Line of Control (LoC). The crowd responded with "Move toward it." He warned that if authorities respond with violence, "We also have other paths." The JAAC leader called for opening the LoC in the Poonch and Doda sectors, as Islamabad's crackdown has been worsening the hardships faced by people living in the region.
Rising unrest
Large-scale protests against Pakistani administration in PoK
The appeal comes amid large-scale protests against the Pakistani administration in PoK since last month. Protesters and local activists claim that Pakistani officials have enforced an artificial economic blockade, impeding the delivery of wheat, food, and necessary medications in many towns across the region. The protests have now transformed into an open call for independence from Pakistan's control, with slogans like "PoK is not part of Pakistan" and "We want freedom" raised at last week's protest.
Suppression tactics
Demands by JAAC
According to experts, while the refugee-seat issue was the focal point, the current crisis is part of a larger, long-running debate about governance, political representation, resource distribution, and regional autonomy in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The protests started against the reservation of 12 seats in Pakistan-administered Kashmir's legislature for refugees from Indian-administered Kashmir. Other demands include economic subsidies, investigation of corrupt officials, and social welfare and infrastructure.