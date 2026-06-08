POK protests against Pakistan government turn deadly; 11 killed

Travel warning

US issues travel advisory for Americans in POJK

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel advisory for American citizens in POK, urging them to be cautious ahead of the planned demonstrations. Local authorities have similarly advised against tourism from June 5 to 20 due to security concerns. Days of violent clashes between police and demonstrators led by the JAAC last gripped the Himalayan region in September, when nine people were killed. The JAAC has vowed that it would stay united to ensure the June 9 lockdown.