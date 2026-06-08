POK protests against Pakistan government turn deadly; 11 killed
What's the story
Eleven people have been killed in violent clashes between protesters and authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). Police claimed protesters from Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) had assembled outside a hospital morgue where the body of a group member was taken after his death in police firing. "Four police officers and a passerby died after miscreants shot at them," Sardar Waheed Khan, commissioner of Poonch sector, told Reuters, adding, "As the result of the law enforcers' response, six protesters were killed."
Protest
Police refute JAAC's claims
The unrest comes as the JAAC, a banned protest group, plans demonstrations over various issues, including inflation, unemployment, political marginalization and resource exploitation, among others, on Tuesday. "The state has begun a massacre of our people in Rawalakot," Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a JAAC leader, said, referring to the district where the clash happened. In response, Police chief Liaqat Malik said when security forces tried to disperse the protesters, they used automatic rifles, petrol bombs and other weapons to target them.
Protest agenda
JAAC demands abolition of 12 legislative assembly seats
The JAAC is also demanding the abolition of 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir who settled in mainland Pakistan after 1947. They argue these seats are exploited by mainstream Pakistani parties to influence government formation in POJK. Members of the JAAC have also labeled their classification as a "terror" group "oppression," stating they are fighting for legitimate economic and political rights.
Security measures
Police vow to ensure public safety and peace
The police have described the incident as "terrorism," stating that their personnel were shot with firearms and shotguns. They vowed to ensure public safety and peace. Authorities told AFP that over 70 JAAC members were arrested over the weekend. In light of the violence, authorities have requested around 14,000 additional security personnel from Islamabad to control the situation.
Travel warning
US issues travel advisory for Americans in POJK
The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel advisory for American citizens in POK, urging them to be cautious ahead of the planned demonstrations. Local authorities have similarly advised against tourism from June 5 to 20 due to security concerns. Days of violent clashes between police and demonstrators led by the JAAC last gripped the Himalayan region in September, when nine people were killed. The JAAC has vowed that it would stay united to ensure the June 9 lockdown.