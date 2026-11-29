Pokhara Bat Cave traps Indian tourist as video goes viral
An Indian tourist visiting the popular Bat Cave (Chamere Gufa) in Pokhara, Nepal, got trapped in a narrow passage and called out for help.
People nearby quickly responded. One even took off her heavy bag and reassured her that help was on the way.
A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Rescue frees tourist uninjured, safety advice
Security staff and a rescue team arrived soon after, safely freeing her with no injuries.
The incident is a reminder that Bat Cave's tight, slippery passages can be tricky, so it's smart to wear good shoes, carry a flashlight, and consider hiring a local guide when exploring.