Poland's Constitutional Tribunal under police protection amid judicial crisis

The political crisis has also drawn Polish President Karol Nawrocki back to Warsaw from his trip to Senegal.

Nawrocki, who is backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, cut short his visit to attend the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

"At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).