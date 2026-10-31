Poland's Constitutional Tribunal under police protection amid judicial crisis
What's the story
Poland's Constitutional Tribunal was put under police protection as tensions flared over the suspension of Bogdan Święczkowski, President of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland. The move has intensified a long-standing battle over judicial independence and constitutional authority in the country. Riot police were deployed after protesters breached the court's perimeter fence, leading to three arrests. The situation escalated when Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek sought to lift immunity from prosecution for Święczkowski and Vice-President Bartomiej Sochanski.
Presidential intervention
President Nawrocki returns from Senegal for political crisis
The political crisis has also drawn Polish President Karol Nawrocki back to Warsaw from his trip to Senegal.
Nawrocki, who is backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, cut short his visit to attend the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.
"At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Political accusations
PiS leaders condemn government's actions, call for resistance
The government's actions have drawn sharp criticism from PiS leaders, who accuse Tusk's administration of undermining the constitutional order.
Former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro called Święczkowski's suspension a "blatant, criminal attack on the constitutional order" and urged resistance.
The Constitutional Tribunal defended its leadership, describing the actions against them as a "coup d'etat."
Judicial reforms
Tusk government faces challenges in restoring judicial independence
Tusk's government has faced obstacles in its efforts to restore judicial independence and reverse PiS-era changes.
Nawrocki has refused to swear in five judges elected by parliament since March, citing concerns over their selection process.
The Venice Commission had earlier urged Nawrocki to swear in these judges so they could take their places on the tribunal.
Legal implications
Legal experts warn of long-term consequences for rule of law
Legal experts have also criticized the government's actions, warning that armed police presence at the tribunal could have long-term consequences for the rule of law.
Lawyer Marcin Matczak said Swieczkowski's suspension had no legal basis and warned that the presence of armed police at the tribunal and the government's interpretation of the justice minister's powers could have long-term consequences.
The confrontation comes ahead of parliamentary elections next year, with both sides accusing each other of undermining Poland's constitutional framework.