Poland backs India's right to pursue terrorists across borders
What's the story
Poland has expressed its support for India's right to pursue terrorists across borders. Polish Ambassador to India Piotr Antoni Switalski made the statement at an event organized by the Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies in New Delhi. "On the question of terrorism, we are on your side because we are victims of terrorism," he said, adding that both countries have suffered from it.
Personal account
Ambassador shares personal experience from visit to Jammu and Kashmir
Switalski also shared a personal experience from his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he left Srinagar just hours before a terrorist attack.
He emphasized Poland's opposition to double standards in dealing with cross-border violence.
The ambassador reiterated Poland's support for India's right to pursue terrorists everywhere they operate, calling India a "very effective partner" and advocating for closer strategic coordination between the two democracies.
Historical ties
Switalski recalls Polish tanks used by India in 1971
Switalski also spoke of the long-standing military ties between Poland and India, recalling that Polish tanks were used by the Indian Army during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
He also confirmed that high-level defense talks between India and Poland are set to resume, potentially opening the way for deeper military cooperation.
Upcoming visit
Poland preparing for PM Donald Tusk's visit to India
Switalski said the two democracies could form an "axis of stability" at a time of growing uncertainty around the world.
Poland is also preparing for a visit to India by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which officials hope will give fresh momentum to bilateral relations.
The visit is expected to focus on expanding trade, defense cooperation and economic ties, while also supporting progress on the broader India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.