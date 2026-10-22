Poland's Tusk calls Modi 'beacon of hope' in New Delhi
World
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk just called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "beacon of hope," reflecting how India's growth is turning heads worldwide.
The two met in New Delhi on October 22, 2026, building on their countries' growing partnership that kicked off during Modi's visit to Warsaw in August 2024.
Leaders seek defense space nuclear cooperation
Their meeting was all about stepping up teamwork in defense, space, and nuclear energy.
Modi also pushed for more connections in culture, education, and tourism.
Tusk pointed out that India plays a crucial role globally and appreciated the friendly history between the two countries, no baggage, just collaboration.