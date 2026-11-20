Police kill 1 militant after van attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A police van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was attacked near Khan Khel village, but all four officers inside, including Station House Officer Shakir Khan, came out safe.
Police fired back and killed one militant during the incident.
Pakistan steps up anti terror operations
This isn't an isolated event: Pakistan has been stepping up anti-terror operations lately.
Just last week, security forces carried out raids in Balochistan and North Waziristan, resulting in 24 militants and four security personnel losing their lives.
Across the region, 74 more militants have been killed recently as part of ongoing efforts to tackle terrorism, echoing Army chief Asim Munir's promise to keep fighting extremism.