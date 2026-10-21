Poll finds 1 3rd support reattempting executions after Christa Pike
World
A new poll shows about one in three Americans think inmates who survive an execution should face another attempt.
This comes after Christa Pike's failed execution in Tennessee, which has sparked fresh debate about the future of the death penalty.
Most people in the poll either supported life in prison for survivors or weren't sure what should happen next.
Tennessee Governor postpones 2026 execution
Pike, on death row for a 1995 murder, survived two doses of lethal injection drugs and spent five days unconscious.
The incident led Tennessee's governor to postpone the state's remaining execution scheduled for 2026 and order a third-party review.
Her case echoes other recent botched executions and highlights how support for the death penalty is slowly dropping among Americans.