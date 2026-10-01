Polymarket shuts down market on Cornell fraternity sex crime bets
Polymarket, a site known for letting people bet on real-world events, just shut down a market where users could wager on whether Cornell fraternity members would face felony sex crime charges.
The market, which launched September 30 and saw $451,633 in trading volume from users outside of the United States, sparked criticism from advocacy groups representing victims of sexual assault and violence.
Polymarket spokesperson says markets fight misinformation
Polymarket has run similar controversial markets before, like bets on arrests or odd sports events, and says these help bring transparency to complicated legal issues.
A spokesperson explained that its markets aim to offer objective insight and fight misinformation.
Still, the uproar over the "Cornell Seven" case shows how tricky and uncomfortable it can be when real-life trauma becomes something to bet on.