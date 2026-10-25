Pope Leo XIV appears post-surgery urging end to Yemen violence
World
Pope Leo XIV made his first public appearance since lung cancer surgery, using the moment to urge an end to violence in Yemen.
Addressing the faithful from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, he drew attention to the severe shortages of food, water, and medical assistance facing people in Taiz.
Even at 71 and fresh out of surgery, the pope is still pushing for peace and unity.
Pope stresses need for global compassion
The pope's heartfelt call highlights just how serious things have become and reminds everyone that global compassion matters more than ever.