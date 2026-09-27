Pope Leo XIV begins 4-day France visit, meeting abuse survivors
World
Pope Leo XIV is in France on a four-day trip, and it's a big deal.
He's meeting with survivors of clerical sexual abuse, an important step after a shocking 2021 inquiry found that clergy or lay members of the Church had abused about 330,000 people as minors in France over the span of 70 years.
Pope leads Paris mass for 800,000
During his stay, Pope Leo led a huge open-air Mass for around 800,000 people in Paris and called for unity and peace.
He's also spoken up about human rights, met with migrants, and recognized women's vital roles: messages that hit home as France heads into its presidential election.
Many see his visit as a push for real change both within the Church and beyond.