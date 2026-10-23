Pope Leo XIV cancels Assisi trip after lung cancer surgery
World
Pope Leo XIV is skipping his planned trip to Assisi next week as he focuses on recovering from recent lung cancer surgery.
He was set to join an interfaith peace event but will send a message instead.
Doctors say his recovery is going well, with no further treatment needed, but they have advised him to avoid travel for now.
Pope Leo XIV back speaking clearly
Even after surgery, Pope Leo has been back in public with his clear voice.
His big Latin America trip (November 6-17) is still on the calendar, though doctors will keep an eye on his health before he travels.
For now, the Vatican has not announced any changes to those plans.