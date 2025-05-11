Pope Leo to deliver 1st public address today
Pope Leo XIV will give his first Sunday blessing and address to the faithful at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City today.
This will be his first public statement after being elected the new head of the Catholic Church, a decision announced by white smoke on Thursday.
The Pope will pay tribute to the Virgin Mary by reciting the Regina Caeli prayer on the occasion.
After the Sunday mass, Pope Leo will bless those gathered in the square and share his thoughts.
His formal inauguration will take place on May 18 at a mass in St Peter's Square.
The new pontiff was elected after a two-day conclave in Vatican City, and has had a busy week full of significant events since then.
In his initial days as pontiff, Pope Leo celebrated his first Mass in the Sistine Chapel on Friday and met cardinals on Saturday.
At the meeting, he humbly described himself as an unworthy choice for Pope and vowed to protect the "precious legacy" of his predecessor.
He emphasized the importance of missionary work, dialogue, and caring for those he called the "least and the rejected."
Pope Leo named himself after a 19th-century Pope renowned for his social justice teachings.
He also emphasized that developments, including artificial intelligence, demand the Church's involvement in upholding human dignity and justice in the present day.
The new pontiff is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday, before his inauguration next Sunday, where he will offer a homily in front of several heads of state and dignitaries.
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, is the 267th St. Peter's throne holder and the first American pontiff.
He spent long years as Peru's missionary before being made an archbishop there, and is also a Peruvian national.
The Vatican says he is the second pope from the Americas after Argentine Pope Francis.