Leo could become first Pope to vote in US election
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, has made a historic request for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming United States midterm elections. The Chicago-born pontiff, who is currently residing in Vatican City, requested the vote-by-mail ballot from his home state of Illinois on October 3. This could make him the first sitting pope to vote during his papacy.
Voting process
Pope Leo's request for mail-in ballot
The Will County Clerk's Office in Illinois confirmed Pope Leo's request for a mail-in ballot.
"'Robert Francis Prevost is on the list of individuals who requested a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming election,'" Kim Fladhammer, chief of staff for the Will County Clerk's Office, told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Despite his current residence in Vatican City, he remains registered as a voter at a New Lenox address in Will County.
Election stakes
Voting history of Pope Leo before his papacy
Before becoming pope, Prevost voted in several elections. He participated in the 2008 and 2010 Democratic primaries, as well as the Republican primaries from 2012 to 2016.
His voting record also includes general elections in 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2024.
Since he did not renounce his US citizenship when he became pope, he will remain eligible to vote so long as he chooses according to US law.
Health update
Pope Leo's health and midterm election ballot request
Pope Leo's ballot request comes after he underwent surgery for lung cancer.
The 71-year-old pontiff had his right lung's lower lobe removed on October 13 after being diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma. Fortunately, the cancer was localized and a subsequent oncological evaluation confirmed that no further treatment was necessary.
He was discharged four days post-surgery and has slowly resumed public engagements.