Leo could become first Pope to vote in US election

The Will County Clerk's Office in Illinois confirmed Pope Leo's request for a mail-in ballot.

"'Robert Francis Prevost is on the list of individuals who requested a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming election,'" Kim Fladhammer, chief of staff for the Will County Clerk's Office, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Despite his current residence in Vatican City, he remains registered as a voter at a New Lenox address in Will County.