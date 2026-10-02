Pope Leo XIV says algorithms lack humanity, defends human-made art
Pope Leo XIV isn't impressed by AI-generated art, calling it "There is an ontological difference, even before an aesthetic one, between art and what a machine can generate through statistical calculation based on millions of images created by others. Algorithms lack the spark of humanity."
In a recent post on X, he urged people to protect human-made art from being overshadowed by machines.
Even though AI companies like Anthropic are trying to change the Vatican's mind about non-human consciousness, the pope hasn't budged.
Pope's May encyclical urges human dignity
Back in May, the pope wrote an encyclical letter stressing that as automation grows, we need to preserve human dignity.
He sees AI-created art as missing that special human touch, highlighting the ongoing debate between embracing new tech and holding on to what makes us uniquely human in our creative work.