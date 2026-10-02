Pope Leo XIV says algorithms lack humanity, defends human-made art

Pope Leo XIV isn't impressed by AI-generated art, calling it "There is an ontological difference, even before an aesthetic one, between art and what a machine can generate through statistical calculation based on millions of images created by others. Algorithms lack the spark of humanity."

In a recent post on X, he urged people to protect human-made art from being overshadowed by machines.

Even though AI companies like Anthropic are trying to change the Vatican's mind about non-human consciousness, the pope hasn't budged.