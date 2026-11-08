Pope Leo XIV visits Argentina, faces President Javier Milei
World
Pope Leo XIV is heading to Argentina after a notable stop in Uruguay, where he highlighted how important women are for keeping the Catholic faith strong, even in secular societies.
Heading to Buenos Aires, he's set to face some tough conversations about poverty and social issues with libertarian President Javier Milei, whose economic policies have drawn criticism from the Church.
Pope stresses support for vulnerable communities
With nearly one-third of Argentinians now living in poverty since Milei's austerity measures began, Pope Leo is putting the spotlight back on supporting vulnerable communities.
His visit continues the Catholic Church's long tradition of advocating for social justice, reminding everyone that caring for those struggling most is still at the heart of its mission.