Pope Leo's Argentina visit spotlights clergy sexual abuse survivors' demands
Pope Leo is heading to Argentina from November 8-11, 2026, and his visit is shining a light on long-standing sexual abuse allegations against clergy members.
Survivors are pushing for real action from the Vatican, saying they're frustrated by the lack of serious consequences for those found guilty.
Some hope to speak with the Pope directly about their experiences, while others feel let down by the church's promises of "zero tolerance."
Alejandro Nicola, Opus Dei allegations
During his visit, Pope Leo will face tough questions about cases like priest Alejandro Nicola in Cordoba: he's accused of abusing children at a Catholic school in 2025 but still leads services, which has families understandably upset.
Meanwhile, 43 women have accused Opus Dei leaders of human trafficking and forced labor over several decades and are asking both for Vatican intervention and a public apology.
With legal cases ongoing, survivors want accountability, and hope this visit finally sparks change.