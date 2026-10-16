Portugal restricts immigration as Spain's immigrant population tops 10 million
Portugal just made it much harder for people to move there: annual net migration has fallen to 60,000, down from 270,000.
New rules mean immigrants will need to get appropriate visas, citizenship takes longer (seven to 10 years), and family reunions are limited.
Meanwhile, in Spain, the immigrant population has jumped past 10 million since 2021 after an amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
Spain debates points system for immigration
Spain's schools and hospitals are feeling the pressure from this rapid immigration growth.
With elections coming up on November 29, politicians are debating tougher controls, like a points-based system that favors Latin Americans.
Vox has risen to around 19% in the polls, and Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the conservative People's Party, wants a points system and quotas for immigration and priority for Latin Americans.