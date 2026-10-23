Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Tibet kills 16, injures 65

A massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Tibet on Thursday evening, October 22, leaving at least 16 people dead and 65 injured near Nagqu. It's the strongest quake China has seen since early 2024.

Several videos emerged on social media showing buildings swaying and people rushing outside in fear: one clip shows a house shaking violently as occupants rushed outside, with belongings falling and pipe-like structures falling onto a sofa and bed.