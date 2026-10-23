Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Tibet kills 16, injures 65
World
A massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Tibet on Thursday evening, October 22, leaving at least 16 people dead and 65 injured near Nagqu. It's the strongest quake China has seen since early 2024.
Several videos emerged on social media showing buildings swaying and people rushing outside in fear: one clip shows a house shaking violently as occupants rushed outside, with belongings falling and pipe-like structures falling onto a sofa and bed.
More than 300 police in Tibet
More than 300 police officers are now on the ground helping with rescues, evacuations, and safety checks as the region deals with damage and uncertainty.
The quake's epicenter was about 192km from Nagqu, at a depth of roughly 6 to 17.7km underground.