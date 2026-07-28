Japan: 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Kumamoto; tsunami warning issued
What's the story
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Kumamoto prefecture in Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday. The quake struck at 4:27pm local time (0727 GMT), with its epicenter located about four kilometers southeast of Uki at a shallow depth of 10km. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the tremor registered Level 7 on the Shindo scale, indicating extremely violent shaking in worst-hit areas.
Tsunami alert
Tsunami warning issued for parts of Kyushu's coastline
In the wake of the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of Kyushu's coastline. The JMA cautioned that waves could reach up to 1 meter high around 5:00pm local time.
Public broadcaster NHK reported that such waves may have already been recorded.
The Japanese government also issued emergency earthquake warnings for several prefectures including Kumamoto, Nagasaki, and Kagoshima, among others.
Seismic risk
No reports of casualties or significant damage
Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, sitting on four major tectonic plates along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."
The country witnesses hundreds of earthquakes every year and accounts for nearly 18% of global seismic activity.
Despite its vulnerability, no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been reported from this quake.
Past quakes
Japan's history of deadly earthquakes
Japan has a long history of devastating earthquakes, including the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people. The disaster also triggered a nuclear crisis at Fukushima.
In June this year, a 7.2-magnitude quake hit northern Japan but caused no major damage.
Earlier, in April, a tremor measuring 7.7 hit the country's north, injuring at least 10 people and shaking large buildings in Tokyo, prompting authorities to issue an advisory.