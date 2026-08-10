Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia; injuries, extensive damage reported
What's the story
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck western Colombia on Monday, causing injuries and extensive damage in cities like Quibdo, Pereira, and Cali. The tremors were felt as far away as the capital Bogota and neighboring countries Venezuela and Ecuador. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was near San José del Palmar at a depth of 96km.
Damage assessment
Airports affected, President announces emergency center
In Cali, 20 buildings collapsed, and people were trapped inside, according to the city's mayor.
Airports in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago, and Buenaventura were also affected as air operations were suspended.
Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella announced he would supervise recovery efforts personally and set up an emergency center in San José del Palmar.
Regional impact
Major structural damage in Quibdo, serious damage in Pereira
Choco Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi also confirmed injuries and major structural damage in Quibdo. She warned of possible aftershocks and said authorities were assessing the impact.
Risaralda province's governor Juan Diego Patino reported "serious damage to some buildings" in Pereira.
Bogota's mayor Carlos Galan said there was no major damage in the capital.
Twitter Post
Building collapses in Pereira
🚨🇨🇴 #Temblor | ÚLTIMA HORA— Josué 𝕏 (@josueartex) August 10, 2026
Un edificio colapsó esta mañana en Pereira tras el fuerte sismo registrado con epicentro en San José del Palmar, Chocó.
Estas imágenes nos llegan desde la capital risaraldense. A esta hora se desconoce si hay personas atrapadas o víctimas.
Triste… pic.twitter.com/2IOJWnBhgF
Seismic history
Colombia prone to earthquakes; recent quakes in Venezuela were shallow
Colombia is one of South America's most earthquake-prone countries due to its location near tectonic plate boundaries.
The country has experienced over 100 destructive earthquakes, especially in the Andean region and along the Pacific coast.
In contrast, recent quakes in Venezuela were much shallower at depths of 10-22km, which made them more destructive.