Loading...
Home / News / World News / Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia; injuries, extensive damage reported
Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia; injuries, extensive damage reported
The epicenter was near San Jose del Palmar

Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia; injuries, extensive damage reported

By Snehil Singh
Aug 10, 2026
08:09 pm
What's the story

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck western Colombia on Monday, causing injuries and extensive damage in cities like Quibdo, Pereira, and Cali. The tremors were felt as far away as the capital Bogota and neighboring countries Venezuela and Ecuador. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was near San José del Palmar at a depth of 96km.

Damage assessment

Airports affected, President announces emergency center

In Cali, 20 buildings collapsed, and people were trapped inside, according to the city's mayor.

Airports in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago, and Buenaventura were also affected as air operations were suspended.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella announced he would supervise recovery efforts personally and set up an emergency center in San José del Palmar.

Regional impact

Major structural damage in Quibdo, serious damage in Pereira

Choco Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi also confirmed injuries and major structural damage in Quibdo. She warned of possible aftershocks and said authorities were assessing the impact.

Risaralda province's governor Juan Diego Patino reported "serious damage to some buildings" in Pereira.

Bogota's mayor Carlos Galan said there was no major damage in the capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Building collapses in Pereira

ADVERTISEMENT

Seismic history

Colombia prone to earthquakes; recent quakes in Venezuela were shallow

Colombia is one of South America's most earthquake-prone countries due to its location near tectonic plate boundaries.

The country has experienced over 100 destructive earthquakes, especially in the Andean region and along the Pacific coast.

In contrast, recent quakes in Venezuela were much shallower at depths of 10-22km, which made them more destructive.

ADVERTISEMENT