PP AI ad fakes socialist linked confessions before Spain election
Just weeks before Spain's big election, a political ad from the opposition People's Party (PP) has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
The video uses AI to fake confessions from people linked to the ruling Socialist Party, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, suggesting they got ahead thanks to political connections.
The ad has sparked debate about how far is too far when using AI in politics.
Socialists denounce ad, experts say legal
The Socialist Party quickly called out the video as a colossal lie, with Digital Minister Oscar Lopez saying it spreads falsehoods.
The video hit nearly two million views by October 23.
One person featured, Leire Diez, a former Socialist Party member, is suing PP for allegedly misusing her image.
Meanwhile, a majority of the nine legal experts consulted by the newspaper El Pais concurred that what the PP had done was not illegal, and the video's overall tone was one of political satire.