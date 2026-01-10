Iran protests: Ousted Shah's son calls to seize city centers

Mass protests have erupted across Iran , with Reza Pahlavi, the son of the ousted Shah, calling on demonstrators to prepare to seize city centers. Pahlavi, who lives in the United States, said, "Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets." He called for more targeted protests over the weekend after praising the "magnificent" turnout on Friday.

Security response Iranian army vows to protect strategic infrastructure Meanwhile, the Iranian army has promised to protect strategic infrastructure and public property from the protests. They have also called on citizens to help thwart what they call "the enemy's plots." This comes as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned protesters as "vandals" and blamed the United States for inciting unrest, vowing that the Islamic Republic would "not back down."

International response US President warns Iran against violent crackdown US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against a violent crackdown on protesters, saying "that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts." He also implied a strong response if violence escalates. The protests have left at least 62 dead and are seen as one of the biggest challenges to Iran's government in years.