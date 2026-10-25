President Barack Obama urges midterm 'circuit breaker' against Trump corruption
President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Cleveland and Detroit, calling out President Trump for corruption and urging people to treat the upcoming midterm elections as a much-needed "circuit breaker."
He framed these elections as a real chance for voters to push back against Trump's policies and make their voices heard.
Obama backs El-Sayed in Michigan
President Barack Obama didn't hold back on criticizing Trump's approach to Iran or the White House changes, saying they point to deeper mismanagement.
Backing Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, he echoed public concerns, like how 63% of Americans think the president and his family have inappropriately profited from cryptocurrency since he returned to the White House last year and 69% believe his policy decisions are influenced by his private business dealings.
With the November 3 elections coming up, Obama's message was clear: get out there and vote if you want change.