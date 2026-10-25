President Barack Obama didn't hold back on criticizing Trump's approach to Iran or the White House changes, saying they point to deeper mismanagement.

Backing Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, he echoed public concerns, like how 63% of Americans think the president and his family have inappropriately profited from cryptocurrency since he returned to the White House last year and 69% believe his policy decisions are influenced by his private business dealings.

With the November 3 elections coming up, Obama's message was clear: get out there and vote if you want change.