President Donald Trump calls Abdul El-Sayed 'Jihadist' at Iowa rally
At a recent Iowa rally, President Donald Trump called Abdul El-Sayed, a practicing Muslim and Democratic US Senate hopeful from Michigan, a jihadist, saying, "Congress would have to 'get a special metal detector for Abdul' if he were elected."
The comments come as the Michigan race heats up, with control of the Senate on the line.
Trump's remarks seemed aimed at stirring doubt about El-Sayed among voters.
Hayley Stevens backs Mike Rogers
During the same rally, Trump praised Republican Mike Rogers for the seat.
Interestingly, Hayley Stevens, who lost to El-Sayed in the primary, has also thrown her support behind Rogers after declining to campaign with him, while demanding that he publicly disavow an outside group's political ad.
With big names weighing in and tensions high, all eyes are on Michigan this election season.