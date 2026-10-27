President Donald Trump hints he may accept midterms if honest
World
President Donald Trump just hinted he might respect the outcome of the upcoming US midterms on November 3, but only if he feels the process is "honest."
This is a big deal, considering his past claims about election fraud.
As he heads to Texas to campaign, his comments are once again bringing up questions about how much trust there is in US elections.
Trump open to Democrats, keeps veto
Trump also mentioned he's open to working with Democrats if they win control of Congress, but quickly reminded everyone that he would still have veto power over any new laws.
It's a sign that while he's talking about cooperation, he wants to keep his options and authority firmly in hand.